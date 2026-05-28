Trump Announces Support for Nikol Pashinyan in Upcoming Parliamentary Elections in Armenia

US President Donald Trump has announced his support for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country in June.

In a post published on Truth Social, the US leader called Pashinyan “a wonderful friend and leader who is making his country strong, wealthy and very secure“. “Nicole fully shares my vision for peace and prosperity in Armenia and the entire South Caucasus“, the head of the administration in Washington added.

Trump noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously visited Armenia to ensure progress “on several important deals for both countries“. The US leader added that the US and Armenia will soon begin implementing the project “Trump's Path to International Peace and Prosperity“ (TRIPP), which he said would “transform the South Caucasus“ and help US energy companies “gain access“ to the region's resources. “In this regard, I fully and unequivocally support the re-election of Nicole on June 7, 2026”, the US president said.

The next parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 7. Nineteen political forces have submitted applications to the Central Election Commission of Armenia. According to the list, 17 parties and two party blocs will participate in the elections. According to the Central Election Commission, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, as well as two coalitions will also participate: Armenia (Hayastan), led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and Strong Armenia, led by Narek Karapetyan. The "Strong Armenia" bloc, founded by Karapetyan, includes the "Strong Armenia", "New Era" and "United Armenians" parties.