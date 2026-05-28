CNN: Writer Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual harassment, is being investigated for perjury

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into writer and journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accused US President Donald Trump of sexual harassment, CNN reported.

According to media outlets, the investigation focuses on Carroll's possible perjury during the trial in two cases she filed against Trump. The American leader lost both cases: in May 2023, the court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million, and in January 2024, the jury ruled in favor of her, awarding her $83.3 million. The new Justice Department investigation is based on Carroll's testimony from 2022, when she claimed she received no outside financial support for the case. However, it was later revealed that billionaire Reed Hoffman paid some of her legal fees.

As CNN notes, this is another example of the Justice Department's attempts to prosecute longtime personal enemies at Trump's request.

In April 2026, former FBI Director James Comey, whom the US president considers a key figure in the alleged attempt to use the legal system against him, was charged with threatening Trump's life. In October 2025, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously led Trump's criminal prosecution, was charged with fraud.