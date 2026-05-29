Confirmed: US developing $250 bill with Trump portrait

At a briefing at the White House, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant confirmed that his department is developing a design for a $250 bill with the portrait of current President Donald Trump.

He noted that legislative changes are needed to put it into circulation, so the work is preliminary.

„Currently, no living person can be depicted on US currency, and it must bear the inscription „In God We Trust". "So there is a bill currently being considered in the House and Senate that would change the first requirement so that a living person, Donald Trump, could be depicted on the $250 bill," he replied.

“So it's all in our hands... it's all decided on Capitol Hill. So, the Treasury Department has prepared in advance in case the bill passes, but we will abide by the law,“ Besant added.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the US Treasury Department is promoting the idea of creating a $250 bill with the face of the current president. If successful, Trump would be the first person in 150 years to appear on a dollar bill while still alive. As the newspaper notes, one design has already been prepared. Its creator, artist Ian Alexander, confirmed its existence to the media and said he had even spoken to Trump about changes to the design of the banknote: adding the colors of the American flag and the logo for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The Declaration of Independence, adopted in 1776, proclaimed the freedom of the United States from the British Empire. The Declaration was adopted by Congress on July 2, 1776, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two days later, Congress approved a revised version of the document and ordered its printing and distribution to the public, hence July 4, considered the day the United States was founded.