US Attorney General: Raul Castro must be brought here to stand trial

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanch said he is ready to do everything he can to bring Army General Raul Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban revolution, to trial.

“We need Castro here and to stand trial. We will do everything we can to bring him here“, he said in an interview with Fox News.

Blanch recalled the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US military forces, calling it “the ultimate example“.

“We usually do this through extradition and cooperation with international partners“, he said the magistrate.

The U.S. Department of Justice previously charged Castro with the murder of four people, the destruction of two airplanes and conspiracy to murder American citizens.

The charges stem from a 1996 incident in which the Cuban Air Force shot down two airplanes belonging to the Miami-based émigré organization “Brothers of Aid“.

Five other people are also charged in the case, along with Castro. Blanche said the U.S. Department of Justice expects the 94-year-old Castro to appear in court “voluntarily or involuntarily“.