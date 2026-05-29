On the third day of his visit to Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EAEC).

Yesterday, Putin attended the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum. He will continue his meetings with his EAEU counterparts – among his interlocutors will be the host of the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Dzhaparov. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again refused to participate in the EAEU events, citing the election campaign, so Yerevan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Armenia and the possible consequences of its withdrawal from the EAEU due to Yerevan's plans for broad European integration will be a central topic of the meeting, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The countries of the economic union will have to develop a model of behavior in the event of a “dropout” of Armenia from the EAEU and "to protect their markets".

Following the limited-format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the leaders of the EAEU countries will be joined by representatives of the observer and partner countries: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdes Mesa, and Minister of Trade, Industry and Mineral Resources of Iran Mohammad Atabak.

The leaders of the countries will be informed about the development of the EAEU and its plans until 2029. The reports will also include a report on the regulation of natural monopolies and the 20-year work of the Eurasian Development Bank.