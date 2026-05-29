Croatian President Zoran Milanovic criticized calls by Baltic representatives for an attack on the Kaliningrad region, calling such statements irresponsible.

“No less irresponsible, now, turning to our own camp, are the calls and statements that I hear week after week from high-ranking representatives of some Baltic countries about the need for an attack on the Kaliningrad region. This is more than irresponsible. Such things cannot be said“, Milanovic said at a ceremony marking the Day of the Croatian Army and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the country's armed forces, as quoted by his press service.

He said that NATO countries must not only demonstrate solidarity, but also take responsibility for their statements and actions. Milanović recalled that Croatian troops and equipment are in Lithuania as part of their alliance commitments.

The Croatian president also said that the world is “on the brink of chaos“ and that Europe can no longer rely on the United States for security. According to him, European countries should develop their own defense cooperation and jointly develop weapons and military technologies.

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that NATO has the capacity to strike Russian military facilities in Kaliningrad, "if necessary". President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that such ideas border on madness.