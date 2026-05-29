Massive drone attack overnight rocks Ukraine and Galati region

On the night of May 29, Russia carried out a massive and wide-ranging drone airstrike against multiple civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine. One of the most serious incidents took place near the Romanian city of Galati, where a drone fell on the roof of an apartment building, injuring two people.

According to local authorities, the incident was a direct result of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail, located near the Romanian border. One of the drones reportedly got entangled in power lines, which temporarily cut off power to five nearby villages.

Airstrikes were also recorded in the Zaporizhia region, where at least two people were injured in the attacks. Due to the scale of the attack and the movement of dozens of Russian drones, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine overnight. It was only lifted in the early hours of the morning.

Due to the proximity of the strikes to NATO's border, Romania was forced to urgently scramble two F-16 fighter jets to patrol the Alliance's airspace.