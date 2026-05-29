Ukraine: Drone strike in Romania shows that Russian aggression threatens all of Europe

The Russian drone strike on an apartment building in the Romanian city of Galati proves that Russian aggression poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the entire Black Sea region and Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

In a post on the social network “Ex“ Sibiga stressed that the entry of a drone into Romanian airspace and the subsequent strike on a residential building in Galati once again show the real scale of the security risk in the region.

According to him, strengthening military support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia remain key factors in ensuring peace and stability in Europe.

Sibiga added that strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a strategic priority, as this not only protects the country but also reduces risks for neighboring countries.

He assured that Ukraine expresses solidarity with Romania and is ready for close cooperation in the field of countering such threats.

The Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) reported early this morning that a drone crashed into a residential building in Galati, near the border with Ukraine, with two people receiving minor injuries and the strike causing a fire in 10th floor.