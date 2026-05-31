Hundreds arrested in riots in France after Champions League final

French police have arrested 416 people during riots that swept through several cities after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League final.

This was reported by Agence France-Presse, citing French Interior Minister Laurent Nunes.

According to the minister, 283 people were detained in the Paris metropolitan area. The minister also noted that seven police officers were injured during the riots.

In the Champions League final held in Budapest, the Parisian club defeated the English Arsenal on penalties 4:3, with regular time and extra time ending 1:1.