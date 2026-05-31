Iran shoots down US MQ1 drone that violated Iranian airspace

A US MQ1 drone that violated Iranian airspace over the country's territorial waters has been shot down, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced.

“Early this morning, a US military MQ1 drone that entered Iranian territorial waters with the intention of carrying out a hostile operation was immediately detected, hit and shot down by missiles from the IRGC's advanced air defense system“, said a press release published by the Tasnim news agency.

The Corps noted that the airspace over Iranian territorial waters is under full control and any violation will receive a decisive response.

Earlier it was reported that a US Boeing patrol plane The P-8A Poseidon flies over the neutral waters of the Persian Gulf, close to Iranian airspace.

The plane was flying at an altitude of just over 8 km, and a few hours earlier, a US Boeing KC-46A Pegasus transport tanker aircraft, traveling to the Persian Gulf from Tel Aviv, had circled the area several times.

Previously, a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drone of the US Air Force, capable of monitoring relatively large areas of land and sea, was registered to fly over the Persian and Oman Gulfs.

The device, which carries out reconnaissance missions for 10-15 hours, can complement the work of the Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft.