Trump posted his photo from Mount Rushmore, next to the greatest US presidents

US President Donald Trump posted his photo from Mount Rushmore on his Truth Social page.

The image shows the face of the American leader, next to the images of four former US presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is one of the most iconic national monuments in the United States. It is a massive monument carved directly into the granite rocks of the mountain in the state of South Dakota.

On the rock are carved the 18-meter heads of four of the most important American presidents, each of whom symbolizes a key stage in the development of the United States:

George Washington - the founding of the nation, Thomas Jefferson - the expansion of the territory of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt - economic development and industrialization, and Abraham Lincoln - preserving the unity of the country after the Civil War.

The mountain is located in the Black Hills mountain range, near the cities of Keystone and Rapid City, South Dakota. The peak rises 1745 m above sea level. The monument was created by sculptor Gutzon Borglum and his son Lincoln.

Work on the memorial began in 1927 and continued for 14 years, until 1941. Behind Abraham Lincoln's head is an entrance to a hidden room (the Hall of Records), invisible to tourists. It was designed to house the most important documents of the United States (the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution), but today it functions more as a time capsule.

The mountain is named after Charles Rushmore, a New York lawyer who visited the region in 1885 to investigate mining claims and asked what the peak was called.