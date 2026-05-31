US President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, and "fully ready" to carry out his duties. This was announced today by his doctor Sean Barbabella after a medical examination at the National Military Medical Center ''Walter Reed'', Bloomberg reports, citing a statement from the White House, Focus writes.

''President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating excellent heart, lung, nervous system and overall physical function. His cognitive and physical performance is excellent, Barbabella concluded.

However, he advised Trump to lose weight.

Barbabella recommended that the current US president increase his physical activity and lose weight as a preventive measure. Since his last weigh-in, which took place a little over a year ago, Trump's weight has increased from 101.6 to 108 kilograms (220 to 245 pounds) at a height of 191 centimeters. The doctor gave the US president recommendations on eating habits and suggested taking low-dose aspirin.

Earlier, the Western press actively discussed bruises noticed on Trump's hands. The medical report states that during the examination, bruises and irritation were again found on the palm of his hand. This is likely due to frequent handshakes, combined with taking aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Donald Trump will turn 80 on June 14, 2026. He is the oldest president in US history at the time of his inauguration.

To date, the oldest politician to have held the office of US president is Democrat Joe Biden, who left the presidency at the age of 82. If the current Republican president manages to stay in office until the end of his second term, he will leave the White House nearly six months older than his predecessor.