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46 killed in Myanmar building explosion

46 killed in Myanmar building explosion

74 injured in incident

Май 31, 2026 18:16 57

46 killed in Myanmar building explosion - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Forty-six people have died and 74 were injured in the town of Namkham in northeastern Myanmar after a building explosion, the Associated Press reported, citing rescuers.

The building is believed to have been storing explosives for mining operations.

“An explosion occurred Sunday in a building in northeastern Myanmar that is believed to have been storing explosives for mining operations.

A rescuer who went to the site of the explosion said that the bodies of 46 people, including six children, had been found.

The rescuer said that 74 of the injured were hospitalized“, the agency reported.