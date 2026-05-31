Russian strike on Dnipro city destroys branch of courier company

Russia has carried out drone and ballistic missile strikes on several Ukrainian regions.

A branch of the logistics and courier company “Nova Poshta“ in the city of Dnipro was completely burned down and destroyed. A large fire broke out in the warehouse, engulfing cars parked nearby. According to local authorities, no employees were injured.

A total of about 20 drone and artillery strikes were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to a kindergarten, a medical office, residential buildings and an agricultural enterprise.

In the Koryukovsky district of Chernihiv region a Russian drone hit the territory of a local enterprise. A 58-year-old man was killed in the attack, and 7 trucks were completely burned down in the company's parking lot.

In the Rivne region, a non-operating industrial enterprise and an oil refinery were hit. A fire broke out at the site, but there were no reports of civilian casualties.

In the Zhytomyr region, local administrative authorities reported Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in the region.

In the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk region, a Russian drone attacked a gas station.