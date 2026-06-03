Two large US aircraft carriers are patrolling off the coast of Iran

A group of US naval forces, consisting of about 25 warships, continues to be near the Iranian coast, according to data from the US Naval Institute information service, cited by CBS news.

Currently, two aircraft carriers - "Abraham Lincoln" and "George Bush".

A total of over 100 fighters, electronic warfare and early warning radar aircraft are based on them.

Along with the aircraft carriers in the region, including in the Gulf of Oman east of the Strait of Hormuz, 14 missile destroyers, two coastal combat ships and three minesweepers are deployed.

An amphibious landing group consisting of three large landing ships with an expeditionary battalion of marines on board is also located in the Gulf of Oman.

In addition to combat patrols, the ships are used to maintain the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In addition, two American missile destroyers are currently on combat duty in the Red Sea, near the coast of Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last Friday, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue international security forum in Singapore, that the US military is prepared to resume strikes against Iran if talks on Tehran's nuclear program fail.