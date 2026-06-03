Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the terrorist attack by Ukrainian armed forces on a bus in Enakievo “a hunting for people“, TASS reports.

“They are hunting for people. They are driving their own people into graves through forced military service. They are killing ours using terrorist methods“, the diplomat said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

A Ukrainian drone attack on a bus in Enakievo, DPR, kills seven civilians and injures 11 others. Regional leader Denis Pushilin said the attack took place early in the morning of May 3.