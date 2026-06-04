Rubio: Our actions should not shock our NATO allies, we inform them of everything

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington administration informs NATO allies at all stages of the movement of US troops.

In response to a question about the withdrawal of 5,000 US soldiers from Germany at a hearing on June 3 before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Rubio said that the discussion was “only about returning to 2022 levels“ “They knew about it; it was not a surprise to them“, he stressed.

In addition, the Secretary of State explained that after canceling the planned rotation of 4,000 US soldiers in Poland, US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of an additional 5,000 soldiers there. According to Rubio, the White House leader “wanted to demonstrate the strength of the relationship“ with Warsaw.

“I can tell you that nothing we do should surprise or shock our NATO allies. We keep them informed at every stage“, the US Secretary of State stressed.

The United States does not consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan, the US Secretary of State said at a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We do not consult with China on these sales. They raise the issue regularly, but we do not. We do not consult with them, and that is consistent with our long-standing policy, which has not changed“, Rubio said, responding to a question about possible arms sales worth $14 billion by Washington to Taiwan.

“We know their position. "They talk about it all the time," the US Secretary of State stressed, adding that "there are no negotiations or consultations" between Washington and Beijing regarding arms sales to Taiwan.