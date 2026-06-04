Budanov is losing ground to Zelensky, his rating is growing rapidly

The popularity of the head of the presidential administration of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov continues to grow, while the rating of the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny is gradually decreasing. However, both of them retain higher public trust than President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports “Ukrainska Pravda“, reports Focus.

According to the publication, Budanov perceived his work after his appointment as head of the presidential administration “more like a startup“ and believed that the war could be ended through a quick diplomatic process.

The analysis shows that if a second round of presidential elections were held right now, both Budanov and Zaluzhny would defeat Zelensky. However, the difference between the two has significantly decreased and has now shrunk from double digits to single digits.

According to the media, it is Budanov's growing political influence that is causing concern in the president's entourage. There have also been reports that Zelensky views his activity as possible preparation for future participation in politics.

A sociological survey by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology, conducted in May, shows that only 28% of Ukrainians would like Zelensky to remain president. Data from the “Sotsis“ center also indicate that trust in him is lower compared to that in Budanov and Zaluzhny.

At the beginning of the year, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Volodymyr Oleinyk named Kyrylo Budanov, Valery Zaluzhny, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko as among the most likely candidates for the future president of Ukraine.