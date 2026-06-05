Lower house in Rome approves bill to return Italy to nuclear power

With 155 votes “for“, 86 “against“ and 8 “abstentions“, the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of the Italian parliament) approved a bill presented by the government of Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, which paves the way for Italy to return to nuclear power, the Italian news agency ANSA reported, quoted by BTA.

Italy abandoned nuclear power after a referendum following the “Chernobyl” disaster, but the government plans its return with small, latest-generation reactors to reduce the country's dependence on imported electricity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in light of the climate crisis.

The bill now goes to the Senate (the upper house), where the government expects it to receive final approval by the end of July, before the summer recess of parliament.

This will allow the relevant decrees for its implementation to be issued by the end of the year.