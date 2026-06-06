Ukraine apologizes to Greece

Ukraine has apologized to Greece over the discovery of a Ukrainian naval drone off the coast of the island of Lefkada last month, explaining the incident with the circumstances surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the online edition of the "Kathimerini" newspaper reported, BTA reported.

In a statement published on social networks last night, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy said that Kiev "expresses its apologies for the incident", emphasizing that it is the result of the circumstances created by "the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine".

Tykhy thanked Greece and its people for their support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and said that Ukraine highly values its friendship with Greece.

He added that While Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" is a shared concern for both countries, Ukraine remains committed to international law and maritime safety and is interested in preventing such incidents in the future.

"The incident in Lefkada, as well as similar incidents elsewhere, show that Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine poses a threat not only to our country, but also to neighboring friendly countries, to Europe and the world as a whole," the spokesman noted.

The drone was discovered near the island in the Ionian Sea by fishermen on May 7 and was later handed over to Greek military authorities. It is believed to be linked to a series of Ukrainian naval drone operations targeting vessels involved in Russian oil exports.

Earlier this week, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed that it had sent two diplomatic notes to Ukraine regarding the naval drone activity.

On Friday, a naval drone believed to have been used in the war in Ukraine exploded in the port of Constanta in Romania, Kathimerini recalls.