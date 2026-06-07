The Israeli army intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army said it had intercepted two projectiles that flew into Israeli territory from Lebanon after sirens sounded in the areas of Iftah and Ramot Naftali, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The clashes between Israel and "Hezbollah" have not stopped, with the Lebanese militant group rejecting proposals linking a ceasefire to its disarmament, saying that Israel must first stop its attacks and withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between its close ally "Hezbollah" and Israel a condition for any peace agreement with the United States, Reuters recalls. "Hezbollah" entered the war on March 2, saying it was responding to the assassination of Iran's supreme leader at the start of the conflict that has since claimed thousands of lives in Lebanon and forced more than a million people to flee their homes.

The Israeli army said yesterday that two more Israeli soldiers had died in fighting in southern Lebanon against the Lebanese Islamist movement “Hezbollah“, AFP reported.

Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, died yesterday after being seriously wounded in southern Lebanon. Sergeant Ohad Yaari died earlier at the age of 21, a military statement said.

This brings Israel's losses since the ceasefire came into effect on April 17 to 17. Among the dead were 14 soldiers and one army civilian. Two more soldiers have been killed in Hezbollah shelling in northern Israel.