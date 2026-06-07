EU may impose new sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank

In the coming days, the European Union may introduce new sanctions against Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

In May, the EU imposed sanctions on three individuals and four organizations for "serious and systematic abuses" in the West Bank. The measures include an asset freeze and a ban on entry into the European Union.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the EU's actions as "moral bankruptcy".

"I am extremely concerned by the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and the sharp increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians," said Barrot, noting that such a level of violence had not been seen for years, and possibly decades.

The French foreign minister stressed that the sanctions were also a way to remind the Israeli government of its responsibility regarding the situation in the West Bank.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, violence in the West Bank has significantly intensified. According to Palestinian Authority figures quoted by AFP, at least 1,080 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since then. The victims include both armed fighters and civilians.

According to official Israeli figures, at least 46 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in Palestinian attacks or during military operations during the same period.

Baro also expressed concern about the E1 project, which envisages the construction of thousands of homes in the area between Jerusalem and the large Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim. According to him, the implementation of the project would threaten the territorial integrity of a future Palestinian state and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict through the creation of two states - Israel and Palestine.

In a few days, an international conference dedicated to these prospects will be held in Paris. Hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian civil society representatives are expected to attend the forum, as well as about 15 foreign ministers and other senior officials. Barro said he did not expect members of the Israeli government to attend, but stressed that invitations had been extended to both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.