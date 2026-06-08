Pashinyan said that "the three-headed party of war has lost the elections in Armenia

After yesterday's parliamentary elections in Armenia, the “Civil Contract“ will again have a parliamentary majority and will form an independent government, said the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the discussion of the implementation of the 2025 state budget in the National Assembly, quoted by local media, BTA reported.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of Armenia on their victory in the elections. The people of Armenia stood up to defend the state, to defend independence, to defend the future, to defend peace, to defend Armenia”, said Prime Minister Pashinyan, after which he commented on the results of the elections and the entry of the three opposition forces - the “Armenia” and “Strong Armenia” blocs, as well as the “Prosperous Armenia” party - in the new parliament.

"I must note that the three-headed party of war has been defeated. This is an important but not final result, because I believe that the people have clearly expressed their will for the three-headed party of war and the accompanying criminal oligarchic system to be abolished in Armenia," Pashinyan said.

He called this issue "one of the most important goals of the political majority and the government", which must be implemented immediately and with "very decisive steps".

By "three-headed party of war" Pashinyan refers to the three political forces that entered parliament but now remain in opposition to his party.