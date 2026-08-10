Donald Trump: Everything will work out! Negotiations with Tehran are like a game of chess

In his conversation with the Axios news agency on Sunday, the President of the United States Donald Trump announced that he was ready to wait for the outcome of the negotiations with Iran to allow the economic pressure on the Islamic Republic to increase.

"We are only partially negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact that they have no money", he said.

"Everything will work out. It always works out. It's like a game of chess," Trump said of his relations with Iran.

Just a week ago, the US president was on the verge of ordering the resumption of combat operations.

But in his last conversation, he gave no signals that he wanted a military solution to the conflict.