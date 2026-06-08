"Volodymyr Zelensky's "letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin was sent all over the world, polite people don't do that. This shows that Ukraine doesn't need negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, quoted by TASS, Focus reports.

"Regarding the likelihood of resuming negotiations with Ukraine or on the Ukrainian issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in detail on this topic at SPIEF. Including taking into account such a large "letter" from Zelensky, published a day earlier, addressed to President Putin, but for some reason sent to the whole world. Probably, polite people don't behave like that. And the President evaluated this letter rather as an indication that Ukraine doesn't need negotiations," Lavrov said during a press conference after talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

The Russian leader said the letter contained ''elements of rudeness'' and did not act as a sincere offer for talks. Putin also clarified that he did not see any point in meeting at this time. After his response, Zelensky said that "the Russian side has again chosen war".

On June 4, the Ukrainian president published an open letter to the Russian president. In it, he wrote that Russia was suffering serious losses at the front, and the Russians themselves were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Ukrainian drone attacks, gasoline shortages, constant bans and plans for a new wave of mobilization.