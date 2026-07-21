Russia attacks gas production facilities in Kharkiv region for third day in a row

Russia attacked gas production facilities of "Naftogaz" in the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv region for the third day in a row, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian state energy company today, BTA reported.

On Sunday, an attack on one of the complexes led to partial losses of production volume after technological activity was forcibly suspended, "Naftogaz" explained in the Telegram application.

Damage was caused to another facility yesterday morning, the energy company added.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 46 out of a total of 58 Russian drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

Last night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 58 unmanned aerial vehicles, including combat drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" types, small-sized cruise missiles "Banderol" and decoy drones "Parody".

The drones were launched from the Kursk and Oryol regions in Russia, as well as from the occupied Donetsk region and from the village of Gvardeyskoye on the Crimean peninsula.

The drone attack was repelled by air defense units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups, the command added.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that eight combat drones hit seven different locations.