Strikes in the Russian rear! New Ukrainian medium-range drones block enemy logistics

Ukrainian medium-range strike drones have opened a new stage in the war, turning Russian supply routes, previously considered safe, into vulnerable targets. Thanks to new technologies, operators can now attack military targets hundreds of kilometers behind the front line, which paralyzes Russian logistics, Business Insider reports, quoted by Focus.

According to Dmitry Zhluktenko (call sign Lieber) – a former drone operator and current analyst from the 413th Jet Unmanned Systems Regiment, Ukrainian crews are installing Starlink terminals directly on the drones. This provides a stable internet connection, allowing the devices to be directed to critical transport arteries for the conduct of the so-called. ''free hunting''.

According to him, Ukrainian operators are creating complete chaos up to 100 kilometers deep into the enemy's rear.

''These highways are so overloaded with military logistics that it is almost impossible not to find a valuable target'', notes Zhluktenko.

The new class of drones fills a critical gap in the reach of the Ukrainian army, the publication reports.

''New medium-range strike drones fill the gap between these two extremely effective areas of drone use, hitting targets at a distance of approximately 20 to 300 kilometers from the front'', writes Business Insider.

As the authors of the publication note, in this zone Ukraine can to attack Russian warehouses, vehicles, transport hubs and command posts, disrupting the supply of front-line units. The Ukrainian side says that the use of such drones is rapidly expanding and remains one of the main priorities.

Russia does not have a strong defense in the 'middle zone', Zhluktenko says, at least in part because it cannot move significant defensive facilities there from other areas where Ukraine already keeps them under constant pressure. Western military analysts say that the various drone attacks on Ukraine have already significantly depleted Russian air defenses, forcing the command to decide which areas to defend first. Opening up new areas for strikes only exacerbates the problem. Zhluktenko said that even if Russia deployed a large number of interceptor drones designed to destroy other drones, protecting such a vast area would require ''a lot of resources'.

''So in any case it is a win-win situation for us. We are simply expanding the danger zone for them'', he concluded.

Ukrainian officials believe that the new medium-range strike drones are opening up areas of the Russian rear that were previously considered safe for attack, creating new opportunities for Ukraine and increasing pressure on the Russian military.