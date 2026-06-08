Russian units are leaving the Kinburn Spit area in the Mykolaiv region. Supply is completely blocked, almost all Russian soldiers have already fled, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing the Ukrainian partisan movement ATESH.

Supply is interrupted

The actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces blocked the supply routes for Russian troops in this area. According to ATESH, the supply of ammunition, fuel and food has completely stopped. As a result, units of the 337th Russian regiment found themselves isolated and began to retreat – from the northern and western part of the Kinburn Spit area.

Losses and transfers

The guerrilla movement reveals the critical state of the Russian defense in the region, caused by a shortage of resources:

''After the transfer of part of the personnel of the 337th regiment to the Zaporozhye direction, there are almost no Russian military units left in this part of the front. Replenishment of manpower has not been carried out even once there'', reports ATESH.

In addition to the lack of fresh reinforcements, the Russian leadership is forced to undertake desperate tactical maneuvers:

''The command transfers fighters from one position to another - patches holes where the situation is critical. Only scattered remnants of units remain on the Kinburn Spit, the Ukrainian partisan movement notes.

Drones are 'clearing' the area

Russian fire groups are unable to deal with the downed drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At the same time, losses among personnel continue to grow, leading to an irreversible collapse of the front line.

'The enemy's logistical system in this area has been completely destroyed,' ATES concludes.