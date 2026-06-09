Donald Trump: Iranians shot down our helicopter and will be held accountable

US President Donald Trump said today that Iran shot down an American Apache attack helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight and promised that the US would respond to the attack, without providing further details, world agencies quoted by BTA reported.

“I have just been informed by our great armed forces that last night the Iranians shot down one of our high-tech Apache helicopters while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz,“ Trump wrote in a post on social networks.

“The two pilots are safe and unharmed, but the US is forced to respond to this attack. attack", Trump said.

The Associated Press recalls that Trump's statement came after a drone rescued the crew of a gunship helicopter that crashed near the strategic waterway that Iran has effectively closed during its war with the United States and Israel.

It was the first known drone rescue at sea by the U.S. military, said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. He said the unmanned craft located the two pilots and brought them to shore after they spent about two hours in the water.