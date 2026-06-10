Ukrainian Army: We hit key facilities at the port of Mariupol

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they had struck several key facilities at the port in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, significantly reducing its operational capacity, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Center “A“, carried out the strikes on the port's infrastructure.

In a statement, the Ukrainian drone units indicated that the port was left without power after the strikes and that the attack “significantly limited“ the use of Mariupol as a military logistics hub. In addition, the port is also used by Russian forces for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain, coal and metals to Russia.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on passenger transport on the route through Mariupol due to the threat of Ukrainian drone activity.