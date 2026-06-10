The US has threatened to overthrow the government in Cuba

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a warning to the Cuban government, saying that supplying weapons capable of reaching US territory or the US naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba, would lead to a conflict that would lead to the fall of the communist government in Havana, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

On a visit to the Guantanamo base, Hegseth gave a speech to US servicemen and stressed that despite his warning, he still hoped for constructive relations between Washington and Havana.

"It would be unwise for the Cuban government to seek access to weapons that could reach that base or US territory," he said, without specifying what specific weapons systems were in question.

According to him, such a step would provoked a confrontation that Cuba neither wants nor could withstand. "No country in the world can match the capabilities of the United States," Hegseth added.

The US Secretary of Defense also added that in his opinion Iran would be unwise to continue to provoke the United States, referring to Washington's strikes overnight in response to the downing of an American "Apache" helicopter.

"At this stage, these are defensive strikes aimed at ensuring the protection of our people. I emphasize again - Iran should not take further action against us.".

According to him, Trump is seeking an agreement with Tehran, but not just any agreement, but a "really good agreement in the interests of the American people" that would ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.