Commercial ships continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, said in "Ex" US armed forces, quoted by Reuters, reported BTA.

Earlier today, the high command of the Iranian armed forces said that Iran was closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

The Iranian forces made their statement after the US Central Command said that US forces had begun carrying out self-defense strikes on Iran at 5:15 p.m. (June 10) Eastern US time (00:15 a.m. on June 11, Bulgarian time).

Iranian media reported that two ships that tried to violate the ban on passage through the Strait of Hormuz were hit.

The US armed forces said that no US warships were hit in the Strait of Hormuz. The US forces said this after Iranian state media reported that there were indications that US ships near the strait had been targeted by missiles and drones from the Iranian armed forces.

In April, Bulgaria expressed its categorical disagreement with the Iranian attacks on Gulf states and called on Iran to restore free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz