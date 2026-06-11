Iran: Ceasefire agreement is now practically meaningless

The ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, which came into effect on April 8, is now practically meaningless, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said after the new US bombing last night, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"The illegal and criminal attacks by the US carried out in the past few hours not only constitute a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, but also practically deprive the ceasefire agreement of meaning," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At least three people were injured in the Tehran area in the strikes carried out by the US tonight, the Iranian Fars news agency reported, citing a medical official.

"Three people were injured in incidents related to the brutal US attacks in Tehran province, the head of the local emergency medical service said.

The US strikes were mainly aimed at southern Iran, but also at sites near the capital in the cities of Karaj, Nazarabad and Peshawar, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

US President Donald Trump said Iran "will pay" after Tehran attacked US sites in three countries in the region, the US newspaper "Washington Post" wrote in a headline.

Late yesterday afternoon Eastern US time, the US carried out strikes on "multiple targets in Iran", the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, without providing further details. According to semi-official Iranian media, explosions were heard in several cities in southern Iran.

"We are going to attack them and we are going to attack them very hard", Trump told reporters in the Oval Office before the renewed strikes.

The "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth" exchange of blows marks another escalation in the Middle East, where ceasefire agreements between the US and Iran, as well as between Israel and Lebanon, appear increasingly unstable, threatening to return the region to full-scale war, notes the "Washington Post".

Diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Iran were established in 1897. During World War II, they were severed by Iran on September 17, 1941. They were restored on December 19, 1961. The Bulgarian legation in Tehran was opened in 1963 and the following year was elevated to an embassy. It has been headed by an ambassador since 1968. Until September 1972, the Iranian ambassador in Belgrade was accredited to Bulgaria, and then a mission was opened in Sofia, headed by an ambassador. Bulgaria and Iran have traditionally developed good bilateral relations. Bulgaria was the fourth country to recognize the Islamic Republic, in 1979. At present, political dialogue remains at a good level.