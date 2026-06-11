Mark Rutte: US remains fully committed to NATO

At the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, we will make a decision to continue support for Ukraine and discuss the need for this responsibility to be more fairly distributed among allies. This was said today by the pact's secretary general, Mark Rutte, at a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, BTA reports.

According to Rutte, decisions to strengthen military production will be adopted at the meeting in the Turkish capital. He pointed out that on the eve of the Ankara event, NATO defense ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels next week to discuss the achievement of defense spending and capability goals, as well as the need for common defense plans to be constantly adjusted to changes in the security environment.

The United States remains fully committed to NATO, Rutte said in response to a question about whether support from Washington can be expected in the event of an attack on one of the allies. More than 80,000 American soldiers are in Europe, the pact's secretary general specified.