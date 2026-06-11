US Senate committee votes to extend US aid to Ukraine, increase funding to $750 million

The US Senate Armed Services Committee (the upper chamber of Congress) said it had voted to extend US aid to Ukraine and increase the authorized funding to $750 million, another response to the Trump administration's withdrawal of aid to Kiev, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual bill that sets policy for the Pentagon, also uses the name Department of War for the military department. The Republican-led committee said it had completed its version of the bill, which includes $750 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays U.S. companies for weapons for the Ukrainian military. The Senate's sweeping $1.15 trillion defense bill sets out everything from how many ships, planes and missile systems will be purchased and pay raises for service members to how the United States will deal with geopolitical threats. The text also prohibits funds authorized by the bill from being spent on any activity that recognizes Russian sovereignty over internationally recognized territory in Ukraine and directs the department to provide intelligence to Kiev in support of military operations to defend or reclaim Ukrainian territory. The Senate committee released its bill a week after the House passed it. (the lower house of Congress) passed legislation to provide aid to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Russia.

The Senate committee bill provides “multi-year procurement authority” for several types of munitions and weapons, including F-15 fighter jets made by “Boeing“ and F-35 fighter jets made by “Lockheed Martin“.

This year’s bill is still a few steps away from becoming law. After the House and Senate committees approved their bills, they must be further approved by both chambers. Members of the two committees must then agree on a compromise version of the bill, which would then be approved by the House and Senate before being sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

The version of the bill also supported Trump's desire, opposed by Democrats, to rename the Defense Department the Department of War.

While many members of the U.S. Congress from both parties strongly supported Ukraine in the early years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, some of Trump's closest Republican allies, including the leadership of the House and Senate, have cooled toward Kiev since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Washington's aid to Kiev has been delayed even as Russia and Ukraine have been shelling each other with missiles, drones and artillery.

Peace talks have stalled after Ukraine rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to give up territory it has successfully defended since 2022.