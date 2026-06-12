Ukraine attacks Tatarstan, Russian forces attack train stations

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes overnight and this morning, with Kiev attacking the Russian republic of Tatarstan, home to petrochemical plants, while Moscow attacked train stations and electrical substations, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Ukrainian strikes hit an apartment building in the central part of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, and Russian attacks on Ukraine's Sumy region killed a railway worker, authorities said.

The strikes followed Russia's massive air strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks and Kiev's increased attacks with long-range drones on Russian oil facilities, which have led to fuel shortages in Crimea and elsewhere.

The strikes in Tatarstan targeted industrial facilities, regional head Rustam Minnikhanov said on the Telegram app.

City Nizhnekamsk will cancel public events today amid threats of drone strikes, its mayor Radmir Belyaev said.

Today is a public holiday in the country, as June 12 marks its national holiday, Russia Day.

Belyaev did not specify what damage the drone strikes caused. The region is home to several large industrial facilities, including the petrochemical plant “Nizhnekamsneftekhim” of the holding “Sibur” and the oil refinery “Taneko” of the “Tatneft”.

Togliatti - a city on the Volga River, about 800 km southeast of Moscow and home to Russia's largest automaker “Avtovaz” - was also attacked by drones, the local governor said.

In another attack on Russia's border region of Bryansk, two people were killed and ten were wounded, the acting governor, Yegor Kovalchuk, said late last night.

Russia shot down 231 Ukrainian drones overnight, news agencies reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian drones attacked railway stations, electrical signal towers and substations in the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, killing a railway worker, the executive director of Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Olexander Pertsovsky added that another railway worker was wounded. The attack followed another earlier on Sunday in which a railway worker was killed and four others wounded in the town of Konotop, also in Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 117 drones into the country since 6 p.m. local time (and Bulgarian time) last night, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down or neutralizing 102 of them.

Three people were injured in a drone attack in the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, local authorities wrote on Telegram, noting that 14 private buildings were damaged. Another drone attack this morning wounded one man, the authorities added.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently confirm the reports. Both Moscow and Kiev deny deliberately targeting civilians.