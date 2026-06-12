Ukrainian military hits two oil refineries in Russia

The Ukrainian military hit two oil refineries in the Russian republic of Tatarstan overnight, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The General Staff reported on “Telegram“ that a fire had been confirmed at both facilities. The headquarters added that a plant in the Samara region that produces synthetic rubber used in the production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles was also hit.

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency Interfax reported that water supplies had been cut off in some Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, including the city of Donetsk. According to the agency, the cause was a Ukrainian strike that cut off the power supply to a wastewater treatment plant.

Two people were injured as a result of the morning missile attack on the southern part of the Odessa region, the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, the victims received shrapnel wounds. They are receiving the necessary medical care," Kiper informed.

In the southern part of the region, a missile hit private buildings - three residential buildings caught fire, and others were damaged, his message said.

"The Russians continue to target civilian infrastructure in the southern part of the Odessa region. Another missile strike damaged solar panels on the territory of an enterprise. Fortunately, there were no injuries there. The relevant services are eliminating the consequences," the regional governor's message states.

16 firefighters and 3 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as three employees and one unit of equipment from the local fire department, are participating in eliminating the consequences of the attack, the Odessa region's emergency service reported on its Telegram channel.

Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest ethnic community according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50,000-60,000 Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The most significant group of compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dnestrovsky districts.