Nigerian President: Over 13,000 terrorists eliminated in 2025

The Nigerian armed forces have neutralized over 13,000 terrorists in the past year. This was stated by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, quoted by Al Jazeera, reports News.bg.

According to the head of state, the results of the operations against armed groups have led to a significant improvement in security in the country. He said that the number of casualties related to armed conflict and terrorism has decreased by 81 percent since he assumed office in 2023.

Tinubu also noted that since the beginning of his term, about 124,000 fighters and their dependents have renounced the armed struggle and surrendered their weapons. According to him, this is largely due to the Operation “Safe Corridor“ program aimed at the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant members of armed groups.

Despite the reported progress, Nigeria continues to face serious security challenges. Africa's second-largest economy remains in a state of crisis, marked by the activities of armed groups, some of which are linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

These groups continue to carry out attacks and kidnappings for ransom, which remains one of the most serious challenges facing the authorities despite the results achieved in the fight against terrorism.