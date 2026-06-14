Police in Pakistan mistakenly shoot 9-year-old Australian girl VIDEO

9-year-old Australian girl Haniya Ahmed was shot dead by Pakistani police by mistake after law enforcement officers mistook the family car for a car of fleeing armed robbers, abc.net.au reported.

The incident occurred on June 10 in the city of Chakwal (Punjab province, East Pakistan), while the family from the city of Perth was on vacation in their homeland, but it was only learned about over the weekend

Late in the evening, the Ahmed family (father Adeel, mother Dr. Sidra Khan, 9-year-old Haniya and her 11-year-old brother Aafan) were stopped in front of their relative's house by two masked men on a motorcycle. The robbers threatened them with a gun and stole jewelry worth about 500,000 rupees (about $2,500).

A police officer nearby noticed the robbery and opened fire on the criminals, who managed to escape on their motorcycle. In a panic, the father, Adeel, immediately drove away in his rented car to take his family to safety. At that moment, additional police patrols arrived. Seeing the speeding car, they decided that it was the bandits' vehicle and discovered indiscriminate shooting at the car.

Hania Ahmed (9 years old) was fatally shot and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. The father and 11-year-old brother suffered serious gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital in Rawalpindi for emergency surgery, with the father now discharged, while the boy remains under medical care.

The mother escaped the shooting without physical injury.

Pakistani authorities have launched a large-scale investigation into the case. It has been reported that the police officer involved in the shooting has now been suspended, and local authorities have promised full accountability for those responsible.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed that it is providing full consular assistance to the victim's family and is coordinating with the Australian Embassy in Islamabad.

The tragedy has caused a huge outpouring of grief in the Pakistani community in Western Australia, where the girl attended the Australian Islamic College in Quedale.