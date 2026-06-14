Iran and the US are close to a historic agreement, the Strait of Hormuz could be opened immediately

The final draft of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US covers a wide range of issues - from the Iranian nuclear program to the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the easing of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports, BTA reports.

This was stated to Reuters by a senior Iranian official, according to whom after the approval of the document the two sides will have 60 days to negotiate a final agreement.

According to the source, the draft provides for Iran to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial ships, while the US will end the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Washington also pledged to temporarily not impose new sanctions against Tehran until a final agreement is concluded. Some restrictions on Iranian oil exports will be eased, allowing the country to increase its sales and generate revenue from them.

In addition, the United States is prepared to release about $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through direct payments, cooperation with countries in the region, and the provision of financial credit lines.

In return, Iran will commit not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. Until a final agreement is reached, the country will maintain the current state of its nuclear program, without further enriching uranium and without expanding its nuclear facilities.

In turn, the United States accepts that Iran will reduce the level of enrichment of its existing stocks of highly enriched uranium on its territory. The specific mechanism for fulfilling this condition must be specified within the next 60 days.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that a Qatari delegation had arrived in Tehran to help accelerate the negotiation process between Iran and the United States. According to the publications, the mediation efforts are part of the final diplomatic steps before the possible signing of an agreement.