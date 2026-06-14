US President Donald Trump said he was extremely unhappy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut and had informed him of his opinion, Axios reported.

„Why the hell did Bibi have to carry out that damn strike? I was so furious. I told him so clearly. He has no common sense. "I told him so," Axios journalist Barak Ravid quoted Trump as saying in X. He had previously said that these events should not interfere with the signing of the US-Iran memorandum on June 14.

According to Fox News journalist Trey Ingst, Trump also told Netanyahu "not to carry out any additional strikes on Hezbollah, so as not to affect the deal." The journalist also specified that Trump believes the Iran deal will be signed within the next two to three hours, first electronically, and then in person a week later in Europe.

Trump said that the US-Iran memorandum was supposed to be signed, but the ceremony was postponed by several hours due to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

“This turned everything upside down. This delayed the signing by several hours. It had to happen now. "But it's scheduled for a few hours later," Axios journalist Barak Ravid quoted Trump as saying in X.

"This is so bad, I couldn't believe it. An hour before we signed the agreement," Trump added.