Trump after the deal: Ships, start your engines! Let the oil flow!

The announcement of the peace agreement triggered a wave of swift and polarized reactions, with both the US and Iran immediately declaring a diplomatic victory, while world leaders expressed great relief over economic stability.

On his social network Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote: “The agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is done. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!“. He stressed that the deal puts up a “wall“ in the face of Iran's nuclear ambitions.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the deal was “a great thing for the American people“, as it would directly lower high fuel prices and ease inflationary pressures in the long term.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the immediate ceasefire on state television, but maintained a more pragmatic tone, warning that Tehran was ready for measures if the US violated the agreement in the next 60 days.

Iranian state television issued an official news banner: “The United States was forced to sign an agreement to end the war“. The country's media is widely suggesting that Washington has accepted the Iranian ultimatums. However, they set a firm condition that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored immediately in practice.

The governments of Australia and New Zealand defined the agreement as a “vital step“ for global economic security that will prevent further escalation in Lebanon.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi issued an official statement that Tokyo “strongly hopes“ of real guarantee of tanker security, as the region is critical for Japanese energy supplies.

Egypt urged both countries to make the most of the “available opportunity“ to begin a new phase of regional stability in the Middle East.

The financial world reacted instantly to the news. Oil prices on international exchanges fell significantly, reaching their lowest level in two months, after the risk of blocking global energy supplies disappeared.

The markets reported a decline of about 4% within a few hours of the official confirmation of the deal. On exchanges in Asia and the US, Brent crude fell by 3.8% to 4% (a decrease of about $3.50) and is trading at levels around 83.82 – $84.02 per barrel. These are its lowest values in more than three months. US light crude oil (WTI): It recorded an even greater decline from 4.1% to 4.6% (a decrease of almost $4), falling to levels around $80.95 – $81.40 per barrel.