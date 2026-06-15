Russian strikes kill five firefighters in Kharkiv, 20 injured after attack on Kiev

In the early hours of June 15, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, killing five firefighters, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN.

Another five people were injured.

The information was officially confirmed by Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko.

The attack on the second largest Ukrainian city is part of a massive and coordinated Russian combined wave, which that night included the launch of dozens of missiles and drones simultaneously towards Kharkiv and the capital Kiev.

There were also serious losses in other parts of the country.

According to the Kiev air defense and mayor Vitali Klitschko, the city was attacked in several waves with ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as waves of kamikaze drones.

The heaviest blow to cultural heritage was registered at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (UNESCO site). The roof of the Assumption Cathedral caught fire as a result of a direct hit, causing a huge fire covering an area of 800 square meters.

Civilian buildings in 9 districts of the capital were affected. In the Obolonsky district, a residential building between the 3rd and 4th floors was partially destroyed. Another 9-story buildings in the Solomensky and Pechersky districts were hit, as well as a 25-story apartment building in the Shevchenkivsky district.

At least 20 people were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman. Most of the injured suffered varying degrees of burns and injuries, with 11 of them hospitalized.

The strikes on critical infrastructure cut power lines, leaving over 140,000 subscribers without electricity in the capital.

In Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, rockets were fired, damaging transport and energy networks, with local disruptions to communications and water supplies in civilian areas reported.

Local authorities in Lviv reported surprise drone attacks that hit the city's historic center. A fire broke out in the area of the historic St. Andrew's Church. The attack was described by Ukrainian authorities as one of the most aggressive combined strikes against civilian infrastructure in months.