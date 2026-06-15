End of war? US and Iran reach peace deal

An agreement has been reached to end the war in Iran. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who acted as a mediator in the negotiations. Confirmation also came from Donald Trump.

An agreement has been reached between the US and Iran, announced Shahbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The country acted as a mediator."After intensive negotiations, we are pleased to announce that a peace agreement has been reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sharif wrote on his X profile.

"Both sides announced an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." The official signing ceremony of the peace treaty is to take place on June 19 in Switzerland, the Pakistani prime minister said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed reports that the US and Iran have reached an agreement. "The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now done", he wrote on his Truth Social profile. "I am giving full permission for the unhindered opening of the Strait of Hormuz and at the same time authorizing the immediate lifting of the United States naval blockade", Donald Trump wrote. "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

There has been no official confirmation from Iran yet.

Last-minute problems

Earlier on Sunday, the deal looked uncertain once again after Israel carried out a strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others. The Israeli military said it had struck a Hezbollah command center after the group had earlier attacked northern Israel.

The chief Iranian negotiator warned that the strikes showed the US was not fulfilling its commitments and that there was "no point" in talking about continuing "down this path". Trump later said the strikes "should not have happened", especially on "this special day when we are so close to making a peace deal with Iran".