Iran announced the finalization of a framework agreement with the United States to end the war

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced that it has finalized a framework agreement with the United States after the approval of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, DPA reported, citing the Iranian Tasnim agency, BTA reports.

According to the official statement, the negotiations between the two countries ended last night, and the agreed framework provides for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The document also includes a call for the immediate and complete lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi specified that Iran's commitments under the agreement will only come into effect after its official signing, which is expected on Friday.

The Supreme National Security Council is the highest strategic decision-making body in Iran and is subordinate only to the country's supreme leader.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Israeli strikes on Lebanon must be stopped completely. In separate conversations with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt, he stated that the United States bears responsibility for implementing the framework agreement to end the conflict.

Tehran's position was disseminated through Araghchi's official channel on the Telegram app.