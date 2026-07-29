The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House has ended, with Netanyahu describing it as "one of the best conversations I've had", France 24 reported.

According to him, the meeting touched on "our common goal: to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons". He called Trump a friend, even though relations between them have appeared strained in recent weeks - at least publicly. Israel is not involved in the latest round of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which escalated earlier this month after the collapse of an April truce.

Relations between the two leaders hit a low point in April during truce talks, with Trump launching expletive-filled tirades against his Israeli ally. He even called him a "very difficult man".

Netanyahu's visit comes months before Israel's national elections, in which he plans to run for re-election. They show the former Israeli army chief emerging as Netanyahu's main rival.

Recent polls show Bibi trailing, with public anger still lingering over his government's failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.