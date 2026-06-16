A Ukrainian drone attack this morning caused a fire at an oil facility at Poltavskaya station, located in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

The Kuban Regional Operations Headquarters and local emergency services reported that the fire at the facility was caused by debris falling from intercepted Ukrainian drones.

According to official information, no one was killed or injured in the incident. 32 firefighters and 7 units of specialized equipment were immediately sent to extinguish the flames on the territory of the oil depot.

Due to the attack and the potential danger, the authorities temporarily closed the road connecting Poltavskaya village with Trudobelikovsky farm.

The attack is part of the ongoing intensified campaign by Ukrainian forces to strike at Russia's logistical and energy infrastructure, which supplies the military machine.

Last week, several other strategic sites were hit in the same region, including the Afipsky oil refinery and the Tamanneftegaz terminal.