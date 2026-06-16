Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump are inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a meeting in the United States. The head of state of Ukraine announced this in an address to the Intergovernmental Conference of the European Union before his departure for the G-7 summit.

„We have offered Putin a meeting anywhere where real decisions can be made to end the war“, Zelensky noted.

At the same time, according to the head of state of Ukraine, "Putin does not want this".

„We have discussed with the US and France the possibility of a meeting with Russia on the sidelines of the G-7 with the participation of all democratic countries. Putin does not want this“, Zelensky added.

At the same time, the president announced that yesterday he discussed with US President Donald Trump that “such a meeting could be organized in the US in a format that would make it significantly more difficult for Putin to refuse, at least to President Trump“.

“We will see what comes of this. If Russia refuses this opportunity, additional pressure will be needed“, Zelensky emphasized.

On June 4, Zelensky wrote the first open letter to Putin since the start of hostilities. In it, the Ukrainian leader calls for an end to the war and a move to direct negotiations at the leadership level.

Ukraine has requested a personal meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during the G7 summit.

On June 14, Zelensky said that Russians' dissatisfaction with their President Vladimir Putin is expected to continue to grow, and he is already preparing for the fact that these processes cannot be stopped, given the parliamentary elections scheduled for Russia this fall.

During a press conference after the military parade in Moscow, Putin said that he is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not only in Moscow, but also in a third country, just to sign an agreement.