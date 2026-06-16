"Independent": America lost its war with Iran

The meeting of the leaders of the G-7 countries in France and the ongoing reactions to the deal between the US and Iran to end the war between them are major topics in the Western press, writes BTA.

Great Britain

In an interview with the British newspaper "The Times", the son of the last Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - Reza Pahlavi, warns that "any deal with the current Iranian regime will fail". According to Reza Pahlavi, the recent agreement with Iran's current leaders is "morally wrong and strategically wrong".

Donald Trump's path to peace in Iran is strewn with landmines, writes "The Times". Although the US president presents the peace agreement as a triumph, many details are yet to be clarified in the 60-day period of negotiations with Tehran that is ahead, the British publication points out.

Trump wants to reach a peace agreement for Ukraine at the G-7 meeting, writes in turn in the "Daily Telegraph".

The G-7 leaders will talk today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Donald Trump's statements about the possible achievement of a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

In addition to Ukraine, the agenda is expected to include a special session dedicated to security in the Middle East, with the main topic of discussion being Trump's announced peace agreement with Iran, notes the "Daily Telegraph".

America has lost its war with Iran, writes in an editorial in the "Independent". If the truce holds, it would mean that Trump's failed attempt to intervene in the Middle East has led to a situation in which the Iranian regime is stronger than it was before the conflict, the British publication writes.

"The most serious obstacle to a more lasting peace remains Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In his worldview, a weaker Iran necessarily means a more secure Israel - which is why he encouraged - or convinced - the Trump administration to launch the operation against Iran this year, as well as last year's US operation against the Islamic Republic, the newspaper points out.

Netanyahu continues with his invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon, clearly irritating the American president with this, emphasizes "Independent".

According to the publication, Trump seems unable to stop the military operations of his troubled friend and ally, but he should not be surprised. For Netanyahu, a nuclear Iran is an existential threat, and in view of this, maximum pressure from the White House will be needed to prevent the Iran deal and, accordingly, the ceasefire from being undermined.

"The problem now is that Trump has given Iran a much more useful weapon than any nuclear bomb: the effective weaponization of the Strait of Hormuz. This is a weapon of mass economic destruction of unique power. During the conflict, this weapon has proven its power satisfactorily, with even the US armed forces and the naval blockade failing to prevent a weakened Tehran from taking the world economy hostage," the British newspaper notes.

Whatever document the US and Iran sign, the ayatollahs and the Revolutionary Guards will always have access to an easy way to blackmail. That is why America lost this war, concludes the "Independent".

Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be completely open from Friday, as Western leaders gathering at the G-7 summit in France are making efforts to prevent the fragile US agreement with Iran from falling apart, writes the "Guardian".

Spain

Donald Trump has not had the success he expected in Iran, writes the "Mundo".

More than three months after the start of the coordinated attack with Israel against its main adversary in the Middle East, Washington has managed to reach a peace agreement with Tehran, without achieving any of the goals in the name of which the US administration tried to justify the attack on Iran, for which there was neither authorization from the US Congress, nor support from NATO, nor a logical argument, commented the Spanish edition.

The result according to "Mundo" is a major fiasco: the Iranian nuclear program has been preserved, the division within the US Republican Party is significant and the dissatisfaction of the average American portends a historic punishment for conservatives in the midterm elections in November.

USA

The American newspaper "New York Times" draws attention to the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will maintain its military presence in Lebanon despite the deal between the US and Iran. "The battle is not over", Netanyahu said, addressing the Israelis.

Trump declared victory, but the Iran deal says nothing about nuclear weapons, writes the "Washington Post". At the G-7 meeting in France, allies plan a world that is less dependent on Washington, the American publication also writes.

France

Upon his arrival in France for the G-7 meeting, US President Donald Trump said that ships would be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz from Friday, after the signing ceremony of the agreement between the US and Iran, notes the French newspaper "Figaro".

Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after talking yesterday with French President Emmanuel Macron, writes the "Monde". The French newspaper notes that the US and French presidents discussed the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Bulgaria welcomes the agreement between the US and Iran announced on June 14 to end the war and calls for its rapid implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that this is an important first step towards achieving a comprehensive and sustainable agreement, as well as a favorable opportunity to restore regional stability and build a sustainable security architecture in the region. Bulgaria also expresses its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of all participants, including Pakistan, Qatar and the other mediators.