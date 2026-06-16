Historic moment for Europe: full agreement to open first cluster of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

A historic moment for Europe, says European Commission.

EU Member States have reached full agreement to open the first cluster of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

This decision recognises the efforts and progress made by both countries and marks the start of negotiations on the fundamental elements of the accession process, including justice, freedom and fundamental rights.

EU enlargement is a strategic choice and the best investment in Europe's peace, security and prosperity.

The decision to open Moldova's accession negotiations to the EU under the first cluster "Fundamental values" is a historic moment and turns European integration into a real perspective for Moldovan citizens, said the Prime Minister of the former Soviet republic, Alexandru Munteanu, quoted by the Moldovan agency MOLDPRES, BTA reported.

After the Intergovernmental Conference between Moldova and the EU in Luxembourg, the Prime Minister thanked the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European institutions for their support for Moldova. He stressed that for citizens the most important thing is not the technical aspects of the negotiations, but the European future of the country.

"In recent months, I have traveled around the country and talked to many people. Few were interested in the procedures and individual negotiation chapters, but almost everyone talked about Europe. People believe that their future is in Europe. That is why today's decision is so important for us," Munteanu said.

According to him, the opening of negotiations on the "Core Values" cluster marks the real beginning of the process of accession to the European Union.

"The accession process is now a reality. It has begun and is moving forward. This is a clear signal that Moldova is fulfilling its commitments and that the EU recognizes the progress made and appreciates the results of the reforms," the prime minister said.

Although Ukraine continues to fight against the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky has made EU membership a key strategic goal to consolidate his country in the European political space, the agency said.

EU leaders agreed to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova in December 2023, but they could not start in substance due to the previous Hungarian government's resistance to Kiev's membership bid.

However, the new government in Budapest reached an agreement with Kiev this month on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, paving the way for Hungary to lift its blockade on the first stage of membership negotiations.